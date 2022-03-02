Ellen DeGeneres Buys $21M Home In California

Popular host and actress, Ellen DeGeneres has shelled out $21M for another California home. TMZ recently revealed this via a viral report, and fans have been reacting.

DeGeneres recently bought a Moorish-inspired spread in Santa Barbara County, California, and reports have it that the building has a Villa Tragara’s design influence which comes from Alhambra palace in Granada, Spain.

The almost 12,000-square-foot property on 2.45 acres, cost as much as $35 million in 2019, therefore the 64-year-old definitely got a good deal.

Congrats to her.