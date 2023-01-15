Eminem Turned Down $9M For A Collaboration With Me – 50 Cent

Popular rapper, 50 Cent has come to reveal that Eminem turned down an offer to perform with him at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in a collaboration which organizers were willing to pay $9 million for. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, officials in Qatar were hoping to hire the pair after their involvement in the lauded Super Bowl halftime show last year in Los Angeles, but Eminem was not having it.

He added that after reaching out to Eminem’s camp, he was told the rapper wasn’t going to do it.

His words, “Because of the Super Bowl, I got an inquiry about World Cup and they had a budget of $9 million.

“I would’ve taken’ $1 million and the remaining $8 million would have been for Eminem.”

On speaking with Eminem’s camp, “They’re like, “He’s not gonna do it.”

“If you would do a one-off show, maybe you would do the biggest live sporting event in the world.”

