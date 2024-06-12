England Will Win Euro 2024 – Gary Lineker

Popular pundit, Gary Lineker has come out to tip England to win Euro 2024. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is confident that trophies are on the way for the England national team because there is so much talent for the manager to work with currently.

Lineker added that he believes his nation will win one of the next four football tournaments.

His words, “People say to me, ‘you always pick England, you always do’ – I haven’t tipped England to win a tournament since 2004. But this time, I actually think England will go all the way. Obviously it’s a knockout tournament so things can go wrong but I think we will win one of the next four tournaments because this team is only going to get better and better.

I think we should be super excited about this team. The front half of that team is incredible, there’s so much talent in that team. We should be really, really excited. They can win this tournament, no doubt about that. I think it’s important we go for it because we shouldn’t be afraid of anyone. This is our best chance for a long, long time.”

WOW.