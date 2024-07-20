Enugu Governor Labels Biafra Activist Simon Ekpa as Murderer, Scammer

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has accused Biafra activist Simon Ekpa of being a “murderer, scammer, and common criminal feeding fat on the emotions and sufferings of the Igbo.”

He urged the people of the South East to disregard Ekpa’s threats and sit-at-home orders.

Mbah expressed displeasure over Ekpa’s continued sheltering by the Government of Finland, despite the violence and destruction caused by his followers.

The governor made these remarks during a weekend meeting with members of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, who were on an oversight visit to the state and inspected the construction of the Department of State Services (DSS) Training Institute in Awgu.

Highlighting the importance of security, Mbah explained his administration’s commitment to ending the illegal sit-at-home orders enforced by non-state actors, which have held people hostage both psychologically and economically.

“As you may also have noticed recently, they have continued to make attempts, particularly, that megalomaniac, who ironically resides with his family peacefully in Finland, a country where the rule of law reigns, but he encourages the rule of anarchy here and goads some of our youths to their self-destruction,” Mbah said.

He added, “This is also a business for him, pretending to be fighting for Igbo interests, but he does not know anything about the Igbo or have their interest at heart.

He creates a siege atmosphere and thrives on it to make a living, continuing to extort and exploit our people. He is just a common criminal.”

Mbah accused Ekpa of inflicting terrorism on the people, questioning how someone could claim to love the Igbo while dictating when they should work and when not to.

He assured the people of Enugu State of their continued protection, stating that the state would not be intimidated by criminals.

“I want to also take this opportunity to call on our people to disregard this threat. We have demonstrated our capacity to provide security for our people and will continue to do so through the help of our security agencies. We cannot be intimidated.

We cannot submit ourselves to this siege atmosphere he wants to create in the South East,” he emphasized.

Mbah called on the House of Representatives to ensure Ekpa’s repatriation to Nigeria to answer for his acts of murder and terrorism in the South East region.

He criticized the Finnish Government for allowing Ekpa to reside peacefully while perpetrating terrorism in Nigeria.

“This is something your Committee may have to wade into and see how this guy can be repatriated and brought to justice.

Through his statements and actions, a lot of people have died, and he continues in that trajectory. This is a tragedy that we must all work as a country to end. He doesn’t represent Igbo interests,” Mbah stated.

The governor assured the House Committee of his administration’s readiness to assist in ensuring the early completion of the DSS Training Institute, stressing the importance of security collaboration.

Hon. Ahmed Satomi, Chairman of the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, praised Governor Mbah as a model for other states in security and governance.

Satomi acknowledged Mbah’s significant achievements in security and other sectors and called for his assistance to realize the DSS Institute’s early completion to help achieve the governor’s vision for the state.