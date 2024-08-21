Environmental Degradation: Ogun State Orders Relocation of Kara Market

The Ogun State government has issued a 100-day ultimatum to traders at the well-known Kara market in Isheri, Ifo Local Government Area, instructing them to relocate to the Ogere International Market located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

This directive, set to expire on the 31st of December, signals the impending closure of Kara market, as the state plans to demolish all existing stalls, shanties, and temporary structures at the current location.

The decision to relocate the market was announced by Dr. Sam Olugbenga Oyeleye, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment.

According to Dr. Oyeleye, the relocation is necessary to address the severe environmental degradation that has plagued the market, which sits on the border between Ogun and Lagos states.

The government’s intervention aims to restore order and cleanliness in the area, which has been marred by poor waste management and other environmental hazards.

Dr. Oyeleye highlighted that the state government has been inundated with complaints regarding the unsanitary conditions at the Kara market.

Reports indicate that traders have been engaging in unhealthy waste disposal practices, contributing to widespread environmental nuisances.

One particularly alarming issue is the prevalence of open defecation, which occurs on the median and road setbacks, despite the government’s efforts to provide public toilets for the market’s users.

The government’s decision to shut down the Kara market is also motivated by concerns over public health.

Open defecation, which has persisted despite numerous sensitisation campaigns, appeals, and even arrests, poses a significant risk to the health of the local population.

Dr. Oyeleye stressed that the government cannot stand by while a small group of traders endangers the health of millions of residents through these unhygienic practices.

The continued existence of the market in its current state is seen as incompatible with Ogun State’s broader goals of attracting investors and promoting a clean and healthy environment.

In addition to the public health concerns, the Kara market has also become a victim of its own success.

Originally established to serve the local community, the market has now outgrown its space, leading to overcrowding and mismanagement.

The limited space has stifled any potential for expansion, and the lack of proper infrastructure has only exacerbated the challenges faced by both traders and the surrounding community.

Dr. Oyeleye pointed out that the market’s current location can no longer support the scale of operations taking place, making the move to Ogere International Market a necessary step.

The Ogere International Market, which will soon become the new home for the displaced traders, offers a more organised and spacious environment.

According to the state government, this market is better equipped to handle the scale of activities that the Kara market has outgrown.

The move is expected to bring about a more controlled trading environment, where waste management and public health standards can be more effectively monitored and enforced.

Dr. Oyeleye also sought to reassure the traders, particularly the cattle sellers, who are among the primary occupants of the Kara market.

He promised that their relocation would be managed in phases to ensure a smooth transition.

The first phase will involve the movement of cattle, followed by the closure of the abattoir at Kara, and finally, the relocation of the remaining traders.

The deadline of 31st December is firm, and the government has made it clear that the Kara market will be permanently closed after this date.

Furthermore, the state government has taken steps to ensure that the traders will be warmly received in their new location.

Security measures will be put in place to protect both the traders and their goods, and efforts have been made to foster good relations between the traders and the host community in Ogere.

The government is confident that the move will not only benefit the traders by providing them with a better trading environment but will also contribute to the overall well-being of Ogun State by eliminating the environmental blight that the Kara market has become.

In conclusion, the Ogun State government’s decision to relocate the Kara market is a strategic move aimed at addressing multiple issues, including environmental degradation, public health risks, and the need for better market infrastructure.

As the December 31st deadline approaches, the government remains committed to ensuring that the relocation process is smooth and that the new market at Ogere becomes a thriving hub for trade in the region.