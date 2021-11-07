EPL Players Are Slowly Turning To Robots – Gary Neville

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has come out to say EPL performers shouldn’t be turned into robots. He recently revealed that those trying to control social media activity at Manchester United should stay away.

According to him, he is tired of people trying to create robots on and off the pitch and he just wants them to understand that it is a football club, not a tech idea.

Gary Neville added that we also have to stop trying to control the minds of the fans with public apologies after losses as it only creates personalities that don’t exist.

His words, “Creating Robots on and off the pitch! Get the f@@k away from them.”

“It’s a football club. He makes controlling fans sound like he’s trying to win a general election!”

“Lads, run your own accounts! Your independent thought and authenticity is at stake. It’s your voice, not anyone else’s.”