Erik ten Hag Does Not Believe In Maguire – Jaap Stam

Manchester United legend, Jaap Stam has come out to tell Harry Maguire to quit the club in order to find regular first-team football. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, leaving MUFC in the summer would be the best option for the England defender because he will want to play more football next season.

Stam added that it is clear that Erik ten Hag does not believe in Maguire, so he has to consider a new destination.

His words, “If I was Maguire, looking at him and how it’s working out for him, or how it’s going this season, I would have said [he should leave], and I think that’s best for him as well because he needs to play. You’re at a certain age that you want to play, you need to play football. It seems like Ten Hag doesn’t always believe in Maguire. I think the best thing to do is to go somewhere where you can play week in, week out.”