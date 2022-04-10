EU’s Military Panel Meets: Putin Names New Ukraine Commander

After its striking post-invasion setbacks, Russia has appointed a new Ukraine war commander, a US official said Sunday.

Russia has turned to Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, 60, one of Russia’s most experienced military officers and – according to US officials – a general with a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other war theatres.

The senior official who identified the new commander was not authorised to be identified and spoke on condition of anonymity.

But the White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said “no appointment of any general can erase the fact that Russia has already faced a strategic failure in Ukraine.”

Two killed, several injured by shelling

Two people were killed and several injured on Sunday in the Ukrainian town of Derhachy in the northeastern Kharkiv region, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said in a Facebook post.

Russian forces had carried out 66 artillery attacks across several regions the governor said.

Ukrainians found in grave

A grave with dozens of civilians has been found in Buzova village near Kyiv, a Ukrainian official said, the latest reported mass grave to be discovered after Russian forces withdrew from areas north of the capital to focus their assault on the east.