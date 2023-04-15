Every Chelsea Player Has Had A Clean Slate Since I Arrived – Lampard

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has come out to share how he has been dealing with a bloated squad since taking over as the club’s interim manager. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has had conversations with pretty much all of the players since he took charge of the team, and he can confirm that they are not difficult to work with.

Lampard added that the slate has been clean since he arrived, so it is up to every player to prove himself.

His words, “I’ve had conversations with pretty much all of the players and I wouldn’t say they are difficult but honest, straight talking. When you come into something with such a short period I haven’t got much content to talk about, the slate is clean and players have the opportunity. It is difficult leaving players out, that isn’t just at Chelsea but any job.”

“When I was here before I was leaving out four or five internationals through need. They are difficult situations and I get it from the player’s point of view but I have to make a decision. I will have those through my time here and as long as I can be clear and honest as to why people are out of the squad then I will try and do that. At the same time sometimes there is not a huge reason, sometimes it is a choice and people have to change your choice in how they train.”

“We have to deal with it [the size of the squad], it is our job. Dealing with it means that firstly everyone feels involved and that they are getting the proper amount of attention and training.”

“If you are splitting groups that has to be very clear what you are working towards, sometimes if you have had challenges on a matchday and you want to work 10 against 10, some players are out so you have them in and out or a group to the side. It is our problem, when I say the problem that is probably not the right word we have to find solutions to everything and make everything work. I’m not going to harp on about it.”