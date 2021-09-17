Eze probes FG on local manufacturing of ballot papers and passports

Oil tycoon, Prince Arthur Eze has advised the Federal government to give more opportunities to local outfits like the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Corporation (NSPMC) to print election ballot papers.

Eze further urged the government to allow NSPMC to also print sensitive security documents, certificates, local, state, and Federal Government revenue and treasury receipts, passports, and others, since it has the capacity to do so.

He spoke during a private visit to President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday night at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Continuing, Eze lauded the Federal Government for facilitating infrastructural development in the South-East, particularly the second Niger Bridge, which has attained about 70 per cent completion and is slated for commissioning before the end of 2022.

The businessman urged Nigerians to always preach peace as against hate, and draw lessons from countries suffering the effect of war.

He pledged loyalty and commitment to the unity, peace, and indivisibility of Nigeria, urging President Buhari to stay focused and not be distracted by agitations for separatism rocking some parts of the country.

“There are countless Igbos scattered around the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, who live happily in peace, and do their legitimate businesses without complaint of marginalization. No matter what, let’s tolerate one another and always embrace the spirit of peace, forgiveness, and reconciliation. God that brought us together has not made a mistake. I have no other country than Nigeria, let’s join hands and solve our problems ourselves,” Prince Eze said.

He commended the President on the successes recorded in the North-East where Boko Haram fighters are surrendering, urging more efforts in the North-West against bandits and other criminals.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in a statement on Wednesday, explained that President Buhari also thanked Prince Eze for visiting and for his good wishes for the country and government at all times.