Facebook CTO, Mike Schroepfer Apologises on Today’s Outage

The CTO at Facebook, Mike Schroepfer, today, tenders the organisation’s apologies for today’s outage that has affected all Facebook’s suites of services such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Schroepfer made the apology on Twitter and stated “*Sincere* apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible”

We earlier on reported that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms are all down today in a major outage shortly before 5:00 pm today, 4th October 2021.

As of the time of this publication, the three websites are not yet available as shown in the images below. We hope this issue will be resolved in a timely manner.