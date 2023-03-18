Facing Kompany As A Coach Tells Me I’m Getting Old – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that Burnley coach, Vincent Kompany is one of the biggest legends he has managed. This is coming as he prepares to welcome the former Manchester City captain back to Etihad Stadium, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Kompany was an incredible figure at the Etihad during his playing days, but he is concerned since facing his ex-player who grew to become a coach tells him he is getting old.

Pep added that he expects Burnley to be a tough opponent because they do incredible things on the pitch.

His words, “He was an incredible figure here. He is one of the biggest legends I have had.”

“But I am a little bit concerned because when you start to play a game against a player you had on the touchline, you realise how old you are becoming!”

On Burnley, “From what I have seen, I’m not surprised at all with their position or what they have done in the Championship,”

“They will be a really tough opponent because they do incredible things on the pitch.”

“They’re so close to being a Premier League team. The way they play is exceptional.”

Kompany added, “I am extremely grateful for every moment I’ve been able to experience at Manchester City,”

“But I have to approach this game in the same way I approached every game at Manchester City, which is to do my job and live for that.”