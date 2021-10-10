Fathers, Learn To Love Your Daughters – Reno Omokri

Ex Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has come out to celebrate his daughter on social media. Reno Omokri recently shared a photo of his baby girl, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the truth is that a man has not had a child until he has a daughter to love and cherish.

Reno added that dads should learn to adore their daughters so they can take care of them in old age.

His words, “When my dad was ill, my sister left her top level job in Abuja to care for him. My other sister left her successful business to work shifts with her. None of us boys left our businesses or jobs. Yet, you complain you have only girls? Don’t wait till your old age before you know that you have not had a child until you have had a daughter. Cherish your daughters. You are the first man they will love, so set a good example, or they may be drawn to abusive relationships because you never taught them what love is. Care for them when they are young and they will care for you when you are old.”

Bemigho Reno Omokri (born 1974) is an author and lawyer. Omokri was the host of Transformation with Reno Omokri, a Christian teaching TV show broadcast (for one season) on San Francisco’s KTLN and Detroit’s Impact Network. He is the founder of a multimedia project, Build Up Nigeria, and has produced a series of short films in the U.S.

He is the pastor of the Mind of Christ Christian Center in California and Abuja. He is also known for using social media to project the Gospel. Omokri continues to write articles for major newspapers (mainly political OpEd and Christian material).

On August 17, 2017, the Department of State Security attempted to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja but failed. Three days after the failed arrest attempt, the ruling party in Nigeria, the All Progressive Congress, named Omokri, along with former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governors Nyesom Wike and Willie Obiano as some of those showing “hatred, narrow-mindedness and meanness” to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was one of three spokesmen to the former President, and is credited with pioneering the use of social media for political purposes in Nigeria.