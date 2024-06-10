Fayose Urges Unity Among Ekiti PDP Members Ahead of July Congress

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, expressed concern over the ongoing divisions and political conflicts within the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday.

Addressing his supporters in Ado-Ekiti ahead of the PDP congress in July, Fayose called for unity among party members. He emphasized the importance of cohesion for the party’s survival and success in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

“I have come to tell you that the PDP must not die in Ekiti State. I want you to have peace; please, don’t destroy my personality,” Fayose urged.

He appealed to members to avoid politics of bitterness and focus on collective victory.

He also praised Governor Biodun Oyebanji, describing him as a humble leader who has made significant strides in the state’s development.

“Governor BAO is a humble governor; thirteen times, he has visited me in Lagos to greet me. We discussed the progress and development of the state,” Fayose noted.

However, he made it clear that his respect for Oyebanji was separate from political considerations, emphasizing that they would face off during the election period.

Fayose also addressed the importance of party unity, stating, “Let there be no Olujimi, Fayose, Bisi K, Duro Faseyi factions in PDP. Let us work for peace so that we will be able to win elections in the state.”

He assured his supporters that he would provide logistical support for the party across all local government areas to ensure success in the forthcoming election.

In his closing remarks, Fayose reiterated his commitment to the PDP and its objectives, urging all members to put aside their differences and work together for the good of the party and the state.