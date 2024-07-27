FCMB offers zero-interest loans to female entrepreneurs

First City Monument Bank has unveiled a new initiative to address gender inequality in Nigeria’s business sector through the provision of zero-interest-rate loans to female entrepreneurs.

The initiative named SheVentures programme provided interest-free loans of up to N10m and tailored support to female entrepreneurs in the export and agricultural sectors.

A statement from the bank on Wednesday said that beneficiaries will also receive exclusive business management training and mentorship opportunities, creating a comprehensive support system for business growth. This initiative aligns with the bank’s mission of promoting inclusive and sustainable development by connecting people, capital, and markets across Africa.

The Managing Director of FCMB, Yemisi Edun, said, “Our revamped zero-interest loan offering is tailored to offer sustainable benefits. It marks another milestone in our commitment to empower Nigerian businesswomen to contribute more to export trade, agribusiness, and the economy.

“The enhanced intervention is part of our Export Readiness Programme aimed at supporting women in the SME ecosystem to scale beyond their local markets by connecting them with other businesses globally and leveraging the vast opportunities of globalisation.”

The Head of SheVentures, Nnenna Jacob-Ogogo, described the zero-interest loan offering as a game-changing opportunity for female entrepreneurs.

“SheVentures addresses a critical need, as 52 per cent of women-led firms identified lack of access to funding as a major constraint. We are passionate about empowering female entrepreneurs, helping them build their businesses, and improving the overall success rate of women-owned or run businesses. We urge them to take advantage of this opportunity,” she stated.

A recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that women-owned a significant portion of the over 41 million SMEs that operate in Nigeria.

Over the past five years, FCMB SheVentures has significantly impacted the female economy through various initiatives.

The bank has offered nearly N780m in zero-interest loans to 334 women-owned SMEs nationwide since 2019.