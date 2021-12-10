Femi Fani Kayode Derives Pleasure In Pushing Precious From One Court To Another – Toyin Lawani

Popular celebrity designer, Toyin Lawani has come out to blast ex-Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode over his recent face-off with ex-partner. Precious Chikwendu. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, FFK shouldn’t be accusing her of engaging in ghetto rubbish over a sultry photo of her in a nun outfit when he can’t even settle his home.

Toyin added that Femi Fani is simply torturing a mother, taking her 4 kids away from her, not allowing her to see them for over a year, and pushing her from one court to another.

Her words, “See this Rubbish man , you can rant rubbish about me but can’t settle your home , busy torturing a mother , taking her 4kids away from her , not allowing her see them for over a year , arresting the mother of your kids , pushing her to run around to one court or the other , heard you a bully that’s why everyone is not speaking up for her , it’s extremely sad everyone choose to use their voice and platform for some kids and not for some cause of who and who is involved, see mr.”

“I sat down my own , you spoke about me , if you talk about me , I will talk about you , you no try , even if it’s under supervision let a mother see her kids , I don’t care what transpired between you people , drop that ego, drop that shoulder of yours and do the right thing.”

“God knows I don’t know @snowhiteey and I hv never met her , but I have been crying for her , if someone stops me from seeing my kids I might hurt myself, when I couldn’t see my ist child for 5years while she was in America , I was quite depressed, everyone didn’t know my pains but it wasn’t a good one , I missed out on so many important moments, like her ist period etc , not to talk of the tender age those 4kids are right now ,they need their mother.”

“Let’s all standup and speak up for this lady , nothing wrong in doing so and people are calling out Bullies I’m wondering why your name is not number one on that list . If you are a mother and you know the pain of having kids pls tag every mother on this post to speak up for this lady #kingofallQueens

#JUSTICEFORSNOWWHITE”