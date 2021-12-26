Ferran Torres Couldn’t Say No To Barcelona – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that he is happy for Ferran Torres ahead of his Barcelona move. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there is no disappointment in a Spaniard wanting to return home, and since it is his desire, he is very pleased for him.

Pep added that when Barcelona or Real Madrid knock on the door of players, it is always difficult for them to say no.

His words, “If he wants to leave, absolutely no disappointment.”

“It’s his desire. I’m happy for him.”

“If you want to leave because you’re not happy here, you believe you’ll be happy in another place, you have to go. The career is short.”

“When Barcelona or Real Madrid knock on the door of players then it is difficult to say no,”

“They are still the strongest teams in the world in terms of fashion, cities and many reasons.”

“He is from Spain. Barcelona knock and I understand why he wants to leave.”