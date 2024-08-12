FG Reaffirms Commitment to Youth Empowerment and National Security

In a recent statement marking the 2024 United Nations International Youth Day, the Federal Government of Nigeria has reiterated its dedication to alleviating the immediate challenges posed by its policies, which are designed to secure a brighter future for the nation’s youth.

The theme for this year’s celebration, held at the Nigeria Police Resource Centre in Jabi, Abuja, was “Enhancing the Nigerian Youth’s Value for National Security Intelligence.”

The Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, who was represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr James Sule, underscored the government’s commitment to initiatives aimed at improving the lives of young Nigerians.

Sule highlighted several key policies that have been implemented to support this goal, including the operationalisation of a student loan scheme, the approval of a new minimum wage, the suspension of tariffs on essential food and medicines, and support for local refining of petroleum products.

“The ongoing Police reforms initiative, once completed, will establish an integrated policing approach that focuses on rural communities.

This will support agricultural production and harness our mineral resources to foster sustainable development and economic growth,” Sule said.

Sule reassured attendees of the Ministry’s commitment to collaborating with the Ministry of Youths to create an environment conducive to the realisation of their aspirations.

He emphasised the importance of youth engagement in national security matters, recognising that young Nigerians bring unique insights, innovative ideas, and vital energy to address the country’s challenges.

“The involvement of youth in national security is not just advantageous but essential. Young people are crucial in identifying and tackling security issues.

We must channel their energy positively to benefit our nation,” he remarked.

Under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the commitment to youth development and empowerment has been evident. Various initiatives have been introduced to promote youth engagement, support entrepreneurship, and create opportunities for young people to thrive.

Sule acknowledged the peaceful intentions of recent youth protests but condemned the subsequent violence and destruction that overshadowed the original messages.

“The government’s response to the peaceful protesters’ demands was constructive, yet the protests were unfortunately hijacked by those who sought to undermine peace and security. The resulting looting and destruction contrast sharply with the democratic values we uphold,” Sule said.

Sule emphasised the need for responsible civic engagement and urged the youth to embrace constructive dialogue as a means of addressing grievances.

He praised the decision of many protesters to suspend demonstrations and engage in dialogue with the government, recognising this as the most effective approach to achieving change.

In concluding his address, Sule extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during the protests.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a supportive environment for youth while addressing the challenges that arise from both constructive and disruptive forms of civic engagement.

“The President’s Renewed Hope Agenda envisions a Nigeria where the youth are not merely participants but leaders in the pursuit of national security and development.

We must work together to cultivate a culture of dialogue and constructive action,” Sule concluded.

This reaffirmation of commitment underscores the government’s ongoing efforts to empower young Nigerians while maintaining national security and promoting democratic values.