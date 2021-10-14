Gabriel Martinelli Is Still In My Plans – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that he doesn’t intend to send Gabriel Martinelli out on loan in January. He recently revealed that the Brazilian is still very much part of his plans despite not playing him regularly.

According to him, there are several talented players in Martinelli’s position so he’ll have to focus on proving his worth to guarantee a starting berth.

Arteta added that Gabriel has already started against Brentford and Chelsea this season so he surely has what it takes.

His words, “Because of the amount of players that we have in those positions, first of all.”

“He had some games that he played, he started against Brentford and he started against Chelsea as well.”

“Unfortunately he got injured last week, it is a minor injury but we don’t know if he is going to be available for Monday but we have a lot of trust with Gabby and we need to find the right space for him to grow within the squad.”

“If you look at the number of games that he’s played obviously the injuries that he suffered have been big setbacks on that with him.”

“We sometimes forget his age, what he’s done and where he is and we need to try to help him as well to maintain that balance because you can generate frustration that comes out of, in my opinion, an unrealistic diagnosis and you need time to do that.”