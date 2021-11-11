FITC solely commits to financial services sector devt, innovation

FITC has established its commitment towards deepening transformative knowledge solutions to financial services firms and other sectors of the economy, as part of ways to ensure sustainability and value creation.

In commemoration of its 40 years anniversary, the firm noted that it has continued to embrace innovation and tweak its service offerings in a way to meet the changing and emerging demands of the industry and economy.

In a chat with journalists, the Managing Director/CEO, FITC, Chizor Malize stated that the 40th anniversary milestone is a celebration of the organization’s rich heritage and continued commitment to its mandate to develop and strengthen the resources of the financial services sector and other sectors of the economy.

In line with our strategic blueprint and new organizational direction, and leveraging technology and innovation, FITC will continue to transform the African continent, impacting it with knowledge, through our re-engineered learning programmes, board leadership, executive education, advisory and research service offerings.

“To celebrate this important milestone, we launched the FITC Sustainability Initiative with Slum2SchoolAfrica, a volunteer-driven development organization, transforming society by empowering underserved children in slums and remote communities with quality education, entrepreneurial skills, technology, and psychosocial support to enable them to realize their full potential. We have partnered with this transformational organization, to empower children and other beneficiaries leveraging on our institution’s specialty in mentorship, as well as building and developing capacity. We have so far mentored hundreds of children since the partnership took off in August,” Malize said.