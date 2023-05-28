    Login
    Floyd Mayweather Flaunts His Luxury Cars On Instagram

    Popular boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather has come out to unveil his extensive car collection. He recently jumped on social media to give his fans a tour of his 17 supercars in his 30-car garage, and they have been reacting.

    His words, “At this particular property, it’s 17 cars in a 30-car garage.”

    “The two other garages hold 5 cars each. I like to call it May Theft Auto.”

