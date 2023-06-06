Folarin Balogun Can’t Start For Arsenal Yet – Kevin Campbell

Arsenal should cash in on Folarin Balogun this summer, Kevin Campbell has said. He recently revealed that the club should just add a buy-back clause while they are at it, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he feels Balogun has done fantastically well in France, but he does not see him playing at Arsenal yet because the EPL is a different kettle of fish.

Campbell added that he expects the player to want to play many games next season, so Arsenal will need to let him fly.

His words, “I think Balogun’s done fantastically well in France. He’s done superb. But the Premier League’s a different kettle of fish. Now, will he play? No, I don’t think he’ll play at Arsenal. And now he’s been playing, he wants to keep that momentum going. So I think, coming from Balogun, he’s going to say I want to play. And he’s not going to be a starter at Arsenal. So I think, what do we need? We need the money. Cash in, get the money. You can always get a buy-back clause in there if he goes absolutely mental, just like a lot of the other clubs do.”