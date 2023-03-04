    Login
    Former Delta SSG, Macaulay resigns from PDP ahead of 2023 guber poll

    Former Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Comrade (Chief) Ovuzuorie S. Macaulay has resigned his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the State.

    Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP)
    In his resignation letter, he said the “overt exhibition of impunity, blackmail, falsehood and disregard for party rules” by the leadership forced him out of the party.

    According to Comrade Macaulay, “Over the years I painfully endured the arrogance and misdemeanour of party leadership and actually appealed for a change to no avail.

    “Thus I am left with no choice but to bow out of the party.”

