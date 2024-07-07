French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to Resign Following Election Outcome

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has announced his intention to resign after his party failed to secure a majority in the parliamentary elections.

The left-wing alliance Nouveau Front Populaire emerged victorious in the elections, defying expectations and prompting Attal’s decision to step down.

In a statement on Monday, Attal confirmed that he would submit his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron.

However, France 24 reports that he has pledged to continue serving “as long as duty demands” until a new government is formed, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming Paris Olympics and NATO summit.

“Since the beginning of this campaign, I have alerted against three risks: the one of an absolute majority of the (left-wing) France Insoumise party, the risk of an absolute majority of the National Rally, the risk of the disappearance of the movement that embodies our values and principle,” Attal said in his resignation speech.

He added: “Those three risks have been completely marginalised by the French people. Tonight there is no absolute majority that will be led by the far right.

I believe in this French spirit that is deeply rooted and committed to the spirit of the Republic. Being the Prime Minister was the honour of my life.”

Attal, who became France’s youngest prime minister in January at the age of 34, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the nation.