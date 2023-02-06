Fuel scarcity, new notes may affect 2023 election – Kaduna PDP chieftain

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Dr. Musa Alih Jaba, on Tuesday, raised an alarm that if the current fuel and new notes scarcity is not resolved, it may affect this year’s general election.

He expressed dismay over the lingering problems, saying Nigerians have been subjected to poverty, pain and hunger.

Jaba, while speaking with journalists at the ongoing Kaduna International Trade Fare, noted that the scarcity of new notes has affected every sphere of life, adding that without resolving the immediate fuel and new notes issues, the 2023 general election would be a mirage.

“How do you expect voters to come out to vote, when there is no vehicle to convey them to their polling units? Or, how will you explain to a family that has not eaten for days, because they have no access to their money in the bank, to vote?

“It’s difficult, unless we want to deceive ourselves,” he said.

According to him, several people have not eaten for days, while those on medication have not taken their drugs because they have no money to buy.

He called on the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the President Buhari-led government to urgently intervene in the ongoing scarcities with a view to resolving them urgently.