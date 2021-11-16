GAC showcases at Abuja fair with new model, vehicle finance scheme

GAC Motor will make a debut at this year’s Abuja International Motor Fair with three notable vehicles, including a new market entry model as well as a finance scheme for interested participants.

The fair, which started today at the International Conference Centre annex Garki, Abuja, is aimed at thrilling car lovers and automobile industry players in Nigeria while discussing the way forward for the sector.

Through this five-day event, the firm noted that Abuja residents can experience what thousands of Nigerians are already privy to through GAC Motor’s well-established brand presence and strategic partnerships over the last seven years, including robust state security efforts in Lagos State.

The Nigeria Police acquired a fleet of 150 units of GA3S vehicles, courtesy of GAC’s partnership with the Dangote Foundation.