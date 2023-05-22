    Login
    Subscribe

    Ganduje dissolves cabinet 1 week to leaving office as Kano governor

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Monday ordered all public officers holding political appointments to hand over affairs of their offices in line with established procedure.

    Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje
    Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

    The directive is contained in a statement titled “Handover of Activates” from the office of the Secretary to the State Government and signed by permanent secretary, Bilkisu Maimota.

    The governor directed all commissioners, special advisers, chief executives of parastatals/government owned-companies and other political appointees to hand over to the permanent secretaries and directors of administration and general services in their respective establishments.

    The governor directed that all government properties in possession of the appointees be handed over to permanent secretaries or directors of administration and general services/directors personnel management (DPM) as the case may be latest by May 26.

    See also  Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II Counsels Pilgrims On Devil Stoning During Hajj

    The governor also directed them to make copies of their handover notes to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government for records.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply