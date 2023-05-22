Ganduje dissolves cabinet 1 week to leaving office as Kano governor

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Monday ordered all public officers holding political appointments to hand over affairs of their offices in line with established procedure.

The directive is contained in a statement titled “Handover of Activates” from the office of the Secretary to the State Government and signed by permanent secretary, Bilkisu Maimota.

The governor directed all commissioners, special advisers, chief executives of parastatals/government owned-companies and other political appointees to hand over to the permanent secretaries and directors of administration and general services in their respective establishments.

The governor directed that all government properties in possession of the appointees be handed over to permanent secretaries or directors of administration and general services/directors personnel management (DPM) as the case may be latest by May 26.

The governor also directed them to make copies of their handover notes to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government for records.