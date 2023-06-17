Garnacho Can Be The New Di Maria For Argentina – Emi Martinez

Aston Villa goalkeeper, Emi Martinez has come out to say that Alejandro Garnacho can be Argentina’s successor to Angel Di Maria. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Garnacho is a very humble lad who works hard on the pitch and does not even talk much during training.

Emi added that the MUFC forward is always eager to play and he hopes he can become the new Di Maria for Argentina someday.

His words, “He is a very humble boy. He came, he works, he doesn’t talk much. He comes in eager to play. He is a little star, hopefully we will help shape him and he gives us a lot like Angel Di Maria.”