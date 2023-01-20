Ghana Music Is Nothing But A Shame – Shatta Wale

Popular singer, Shatta Wale has come out to sing the praise of Nigerian artists one year after calling them out. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to him, he takes back everything bad he has said in the past about Nigeria in the past because he can now confidently hail Nigerian musicians for treating music well while Ghana music remains a shame.
His words,
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate