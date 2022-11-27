Ghana Must Beat South Korea – Otto Addo

Ghana manager, Otto Addo has come out to admit that he is feeling the pressure heading into their second World Cup fixture against South Korea on Monday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it will be very tough to beat South Korea because they are a very good team, but that has to be the case if Ghana wants to quality from the group.

Otto added that the Black Stars will have a chance in the group if they defeat Korea and Portugal win against Uruguay.

His words, “First of all, surely, we have a chance especially since they played a draw so if we win against South Korea and Portugal win hopefully against Uruguay then we will be second so the chance is still big.”

“And surely it will be very, very tough to beat South Korea because they are good. But now we have to win. We are under pressure but they are too.”