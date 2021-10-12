God Has Cancelled The Memory Of The Child I Lost – Woli Agba

Woli Agba, Popular comedian has welcomed a baby boy with his wife. This is coming one year after they lost a child, and Nigerians have been celebrating them.

According to him, despite losing a child in 2020, he still went on stage to perform like nothing happened and his audience were thoroughly entertained.

Woli Agba added that he is grateful to God because He has restored his joy and cancelled the memory of his loss.

His words, “Last year, I lost a baby but performed on stage like nothing happened.”

“January 3, 2020 ‘Hangout with Woliagba’ has been registered to my heart as the day I was heartbroken on stage, hid my sorrows, and made my people laugh while I struggled with the news of a dead baby deep down inside me.”

“This year, God has restored my joy and cancelled the memory of my loss. I am so grateful to God. Congratulations to my family. It’s a boy!”

WOW.