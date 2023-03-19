    Login
    Gombe governorship election: APC leads as INEC announces results of 6 LGAs

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, is leading after the announcement of results from six LGAs.

    The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that Jibrin Barde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had so far won two LGAs while APC won four LGAs, according to the results so far announced by INEC on Sunday.

    Gombe is currently governed by Inuwa Yahaya of the APC, who is serving a first term.

    The collation of the results is being presided over by Prof. Maimuna Waziri, the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Gashua, Yobe, who is the State Returning Officer for the governorship election in Gombe State.

    From the results announced from the six LGAs, APC’s Yahaya polled 124, 949 while PDP’s Barde polled 101, 443, a difference of 23, 506 votes.

    In Shongom LGA, APC polled 13,609 votes and PDP scored 13,412 votes, while in Billiri, APC scored 14,752 votes and PDP had 23,066 votes.

    In Nafada LGA, APC scored 15,025 votes while PDP had 9378 votes.

    In Balanga APC polled 25, 341 votes and PDP got 20, 085 votes.

    In Dukku, APC polled 35,207 votes and PDP scored 14, 181

    The sixth LGA is Kaltungo, where APC polled 21, 015 votes against PDP’s 21, 321 votes.

    The results of Kwami, Funakaye, Gombe, Yamaltu/Deba and Akko LGAs are yet to be announced.

    The collation officials are currently on break as collation is scheduled to resume by 4 pm.

