Good Friday: Adeniye Urges Christians To Follow The Tenets Of Christ

Honourable Dr Sulaimon Badmus Adeniye has called on all Christians to follow the principles and tenets of our Lord Jesus Christ as laid down by Him.

He said, “Good Friday is observed to commiserate the suffering and death of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary which must not be in vain.” He added that “the crucifixion of Jesus Christ was an act of selflessness and sacrifice meant to redeem humanity.”

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ogun State House of Assembly aspirant, Ikenne State Constituency, called on all Christian leaders to always emphasize the preachings and practices of Jesus Christ to their followers.

Adeniye also advised all members in Christendom to always imbibe the virtue of Christ and his principles to be worthy on the last day.