Google Play Unveils Game Pass-Like Subscription Service and More

Google is launching a series of new features for its Google Play store on Android, including a subscription service similar to Game Pass, improved app comparison tools powered by AI (artificial intelligence), and the chance to win a Pixel phone through its reward program.

Google Play is introducing categorized Collections that showcase content from apps already installed on your device. These categories, such as shop, watch, and listen, help organise app content, making it easier to pick up where you left off. For instance, you’ll see a “continue watching” row for streaming apps and the latest deals from selected retailers.

Google’s Play Pass is expanding its gaming capabilities. Notably, PC users can now play multiple titles simultaneously, allowing you to enjoy games like Clash of Clans while playing another game in a different window. This feature builds on the Play Games for PC beta launched in 2022, which has been enhanced with 4K support.

At a media briefing in New York City, Google Play VP Sam Bright introduced new AI tools that simplify comparing apps within similar categories, such as photo editing or fitness apps. This follows the AI-generated app reviews announced earlier this year at I/O.

The Play Points reward program is becoming more enticing with the addition of “super weekly prizes.” Available to gold, platinum, and diamond members, these prizes include Pixel devices, Razer gaming products, and other hardware. Prizes will rotate weekly and can be claimed from the Play Points perks tab.

Android users in some countries will benefit from a new curated space on Google Play dedicated to comics. This section offers free first-chapter previews, live events, trailers, editor picks, and fan reviews, all accessible without needing to install third-party apps. This initiative follows Google’s exploration of region-specific curated spaces, such as the cricket section in India.

Google is enhancing user control over the data used for personalised recommendations. Users can now exclude apps containing sensitive data from influencing the store’s personalization algorithms. This option can be found under “Personalisation in Play” in the main menu.

These updates aim to transform Google Play into more than just a store, offering a comprehensive end-to-end experience. Despite the new features, users can still choose to use Google Play solely as a destination for downloading apps, ignoring features like Collections if preferred.

With these enhancements, Google Play is set to become a more versatile and user-friendly platform, catering to a wide range of user needs and preferences.