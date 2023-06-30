Gov Otti suspends all permanent secretaries, HoS

Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti has ordered immediate suspension of all permanent secretaries in various Ministries, Agencies and Departments, MDA’s.

Katie Oko, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor disclosed this on Thursday.

The statement noted that Head of Service has been suspended also.

Oko explained that the development is coming against the backdrop of the inauguration of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Recovery of Properties and Funds belonging to Abia State Government.

“Consequently, the Governor has approved the appointment of Lady Joy Maduka, Director, Ministry of Education, as Acting Head of Service (HOS).

“John Pedro Iroakazi – Clerk of the House; Mrs. U. G. Uche Ikonne – Solicitor General are by this notice directed to hand over to the most senior Director in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies,” the statement reads in part.