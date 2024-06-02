Governor Abiodun Reflects on Challenges and Victories at 64th Birthday Thanksgiving

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has described the past five years of his administration as challenging, yet marked by significant victories, attributing his success to his faith in God.

Abiodun made these remarks during his 64th birthday and fifth-year thanksgiving service held at the Ogun State Government House Chapel, Oke-Igbein, Abeokuta, on Sunday.

Reflecting on his journey to power despite numerous obstacles, Abiodun recounted how he overcame internal party opposition and external challenges, emphasizing that his triumph was a testament to divine intervention.

“The process through which I emerged as Governor was very unusual. My predecessor, who was in the same party with me, was campaigning for another person from a different party.

I often asked myself, ‘Baba God, why do I have to go through so much to assume this office?’ And then I realized it was because God wanted to take that glory,” he said.

Abiodun described his tenure as one of the most significant experiences of his life, acknowledging the turbulence and challenges but highlighting that God’s support had led to numerous victories.

“The last five years of governance over Ogun State have been extremely turbulent and challenging, but amidst all this, God has given us victory,” he stated.

The governor promised continued efforts to improve the lives of Ogun State residents by providing essential infrastructure and services to enhance their well-being.

He also announced plans to make Ogun an oil-producing state, with oil exploration set to begin soon.

“Only on Friday, the leadership of the Ministry of Petroleum, led by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, along with the chairman of Shell, visited to announce that they would soon begin drilling oil in Ogun State,” Abiodun revealed.

Governor Abiodun expressed his commitment to reshaping the state’s economy and making life more comfortable for its citizens, ensuring ongoing development and progress.