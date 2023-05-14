Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Wife Welcome 4th Child

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and his wife, Hajiya Aisha Ummi Garba El-Rufai have welcomed their fourth child together. The baby has been named Fatima Layan El-Rufai, and Nigerians have been reacting.
The Governor’s sons, Bashir and Bello recently shared photos from the ceremony held to welcome the addition to their family, check them out,
