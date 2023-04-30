Relocation of Ebonyi tribunal: APC, youths,LP candidate trade words

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ebonyi State, the Ebonyi South senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Linus Okorie and Umuekuenyi Youth Forum at the weekend continued to trade accusations over the relocation of the election petition tribunal to Abuja.

InfoStride News recalls that the election petition tribunal sitting in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State, was recently relocated to the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, by the Appeal Court President, Justice Monica Mensem.

The relocation of the tribunal had caused an uproar between the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Ebonyi youths and opposition parties in the state.

For instance, APC in Ebonyi State had, in a petition signed by its chairman and secretary, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha and Ofoke Chukwuma, petitioned the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu for immediate intervention and possible reversal of the relocation.

The party insisted that the relocation was the gimmick of the opposition parties, particularly, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to allegedly truncate justice by hoodwinking the Ebonyi State Governorship, National and Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki.

They maintained that the Appeal Court president, Monica Mensem erroneously transferred the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki to Abuja, not considering the cost implication, public outcry and justice of the case.

The petition reads in part: “The transferring of Governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal from Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State to Abuja at the instance of the frivolous complaint of the opposition party, PDP, is not only laughable but ridiculous to our dear party in particular and Ebonyians in general.

“The said transfer memo/circular is hereby annexed for your information and appropriate action. That the Governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition since its inauguration in Ebonyi State has not recorded any threat or intimidation from any person or group of persons save this PDP nefarious/dastardly movement.”

APC expressed regret that the relocation will shut out Ebonyians, party faithful and other interested parties from their fundamental right of participating in the court/tribunal.

Similarly, Ebonyi Youths under the aegis of Umuekuenyi Youth Forum have petitioned the National Judiciary Council, NJC, and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, over the relocation of the election petition tribunal to Abuja.

The leadership of the youths group, led by Prince Uche Ali Ega, demanded the immediate reversal of the relocation.

The youth forum noted that the reversal of the relocation of the election petition tribunal will save Ebonyi State from looming anarchy and the hijack of justice.

According to the youths: “The present development surrounding the news of the relocation of the tribunal to the FCT is already building tension and is capable of throwing the state into an avoidable and unnecessary crisis. Suffice it to say that these whole shenanigans are suspicious and unacceptable to the people of Umwuekumenyi and the good people of Ebonyi State.”

However, the Ebonyi South senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Linus Okorie, in a contrary opinion cautioned the ruling APC and the Umwuekumenyi Youths Forum kicking against the relocation of the tribunal, adding that the relocation will save lives and guarantee justice for all parties.

Okorie, a two-time member of the House of Representatives who represented the Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo federal constituency, made this known while briefing newsmen in Abakaliki.

He stated that the decision of the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Mensem, is a welcome development, geared towards averting dangers and hijack of Justice in the state.

According to him: “I wish to commend the President of the Court of Appeal for perceptively acting in the best interest of justice and Ebonyians, too, by moving the sitting of the Election Petitions Tribunal to Abuja. It is evident that security reports on the officially induced insecurity and constricted democratic space which Ebonyi has long become abound in quarters that matter.

“For many petitioners and even their supporters, the fear had always been that without moving the tribunal sittings out of Abakaliki, the APC leadership of Okoro Emegha would make it impossible for the opposition, who are mostly the petitioners, to freely prove their cases.”