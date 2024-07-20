Governor Obaseki Declares Confidence in PDP Candidate Ighodalo’s Victory

On Saturday, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State confidently declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, would win the upcoming September governorship election and succeed him.

Obaseki expressed his belief that Ighodalo would excel as governor due to his intellect, integrity, and discipline.

The governor made these remarks during a meeting with PDP leaders from each ward across the 18 local government areas of the state, held in Benin City.

The meeting focused on strategizing for the September 21 governorship election.

Obaseki stated, “The primary that produced Asue Ighodalo is being celebrated nationwide as the best ever in the nation.

I thank you all for working with the delegates and for electing him as our candidate to carry our flag in this election and to succeed me as governor of Edo State.”

He continued, “I have known him for about four decades and I thank God for giving us somebody who I am certain will do better than I have done.

He has the attributes of intelligence and integrity and grew up under the great discipline of his mother.”

Expressing confidence in Ighodalo’s victory, Obaseki added, “I am convinced that with the efforts that all of you have put in, Asue Ighodalo will be the governor of Edo State come September 21, 2024.

We are the only party in the state, and I am not afraid, we will win the election.”