Governorship Election 2023: Remain Calm, United and Support Tonye Cole, Eze Appeals to Rivers People

Concerned about the gross manipulation that greeted results of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly election in Rivers State, erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has called on Rivers people across political divides to remain calm and prepare to speak in one voice on the March 11 Governorship election as they did at the presidential polls.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Eze commended the courage and determination with which the people responded at the presidential polls and urged them to replicate same for the APC and Tonye Cole on March 11, assuring that the party is determined to work with the people to dislodged Wike’s rigging mechanics and return power to the people in line with the rules of democracy.

Expressing dismay at the crude display of desperation by Rivers Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, to usurp democracy and foist his will on the people, Eze said the Governor collaborated with Security Agencies and INEC officials to change results to suit his desire in clear contravention of the electoral process and true outcome of the elections.

The notoriety of the Governor who has exposed himself as an evil force, in engaging in anti-people practices to further his selfish private vendetta is glaringly annoying and irks to loathing and must be fought and resisted by the people to save democracy, return power to the people and build strong institutions to sustain and strengthen the growth of our political system.

“Now that we have observed the antecedents and tactics of Governor Nyesom Wike in his desperation to undermine the values of Democratic system, I wish to appeal to all Rivers State people across political leanings to unite and prepare accordingly and ensure that Wike’s plot of a third term through enforcing Sim Fubura on us as the next Governor of Rivers State is not only frustrated but unrealizable. We can’t allow Wike to install his stooges just in order to protect how he looted our common patrimony to an animalistic level to stand.”

“The documents and video clips of all the evil acts are assembled and will be tabled at the Tribunals accordingly”, Eze noted.

Eze called on Rivers people to unite and come out in their numbers to vote for Tonye Cole and all the House of Assembly Candidate of the APC on 11th March and ensure that their votes are protected, assuring that APC is ready to match Wike’s evil machinations to free the state from the claws of his thieving cabal who have stolen the soul of the state and reduced the people to paupers despite the monumental oil wealth the state has reaped in the last eight years.

Eze called on ndi Igbo resident in Rivers State to ignore any invitation from any quarter that seeks them to meet with Gov. Nyesom Wike for any reason whatsoever, stressing that the Governor deployed every apparatus of state within his disposal to render useless every legitimate efforts made at ensuring that the result of their franchise is reflected on the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“ndi Igbo must resist every temptation at falling for the Greek gift the Governor intends to offer them and remain firm in their resolve to galvanize support for the APC Governorship Candidate, Pastor Tonye Cole who has shown a sufficient sense of passion for the course of ndi Igbo in Rivers State and the suffering displaced traders of the various markets in Port Harcourt.”

“Through thick and thin the APC stood and still stands with Igbos resident in Rivers State and it is only fair at this moment to reciprocate their sacrifices with genuine, unwavering support to dislodge every force of evil that has stood against the progress of our people, shattered the things that bind us together as one people and truncated the development of Rivers State for selfish interests” Eze noted.