Grealish Shouldn’t Cross The Line When Celebrating – Gareth Southgate

Manchester City forward, Jack Grealish must be careful with his celebrations as a footballer, Gareth Southgate has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Grealish must know that there is a line to not cross when celebrating football success, because not knowing that could eventually affect his focus negatively.

Southgate, however, added that he had a lot of other players in for the full training week, so he expects them to give everything for England.

His words, “There is a line. I have spoken with the players and we have talked about where our focus needs to be and where we need them to be,”

“We have acknowledged what they have experienced and that is for me to manage over the coming weeks. A few of our players would be teetotal [when I played]. What is different is that everyone posts everything. I wouldn’t have liked a few of my nights out to be posted publicly. My generation would have been in a lot more problems.”

“In our head we weren’t thinking of including the City players for this game. We’ve been through this scenario three or four times in the last few years with our players leading into games. It’s a huge occasion,”

“We’ve got a lot of our players in for the full training week and we were able to work tactically. And we needed to give those guys [City’s players] the time to take everything in. But point No 1, they all wanted to come in to be with the group, which is fantastic. The focus has been good.”