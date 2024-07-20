Group praises Okpebholo’s Strong Intellect, and Moral Commitments, mocks Odigie, PDP

The Edo Integrity Group (EIG) on Thursday advised a man parading himself as a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emmanuel Odigie, to accept God’s arrangement of the destinies of the APC governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa.

‘’Monday Okpebholo is a patriot and the best. He is the talk of Edo State.’’

The group in a statement in Ekpoma described Odigie’s comments on the APC governorship candidate as ‘’ completely strange, reckless and offensive.’’

The statement signed by its Chairman, Pastor Jonathan Omozokpia, said seven and half years of stupidity and malice, unemployment, waste and decline would bring merciless punishment from the electorate.

‘’Young people have been impoverished and alienated. The old have been deprived and neglected. Every effort has been made to promote that extremity of selfishness.’’

It condemned Odigie’s shameless behaviour and also mocked the foibles, follies and hypocrisies of his sponsors.

The statement said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government pursued imprudent and unproductive policies for seven and half years, thereby depressing, dividing and embittering Edo people.

‘’Policies which not only failed to identify correctly the economic needs of the state but were downright damaging.’’

The group underscored Okpebholo’s strong political commitment to the pursuit of realistic, attainable goals.

‘’Monday Okpebholo will push Edo State in the direction they want it to go democratically; that is by persuasion, by organization, by political means, listening to the good people of Edo State and working with them to attain the goals that we believe to be right. He will care for the people’s jobs, their homes, their health, their children’s education and their parents’ comfortable retirement.’’’

The statement emphasized Okpebholo’s strong intellect, moral commitments and responsibilities, cheerfulness and knowledge of Edo State

It listed full employment in Edo State and a faster rate of industrial development as the main economic objectives of the APC candidate.

“Education and training are key to future wealth creation in Edo State. There must be a change in the financing of education and training. Monday Okpebholo’s government will fight unemployment and underinvestment, back industrial development, sponsor research and training, help those who are not strong out of their weakness, promote wealth creation, structural, technological and educational reform policies.’’

