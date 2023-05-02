Haaland Will Score A Lot More Goals – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to give an update on Kevin De Bruyne’s fitness. He recently backed Erling Haaland to score a lot more goals for Man City during the title run-in, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if De Bruyne did not train yesterday like Nathan Ake, the forthcoming training session can make him ready for the next game.

Pep added that he does not mind Haaland scoring more goals while breaking records along the way.

His words, “Nathan yesterday trained with us, he feels good. Kevin has started to move but didn’t train with the team. We have training in a few hours and we will see.”

On Haaland, “Of course, it’s good for him and the team if he breaks the record. It’s a record because for a long, long time he didn’t break it, maybe one day someone will break the one Erling sets because I think he is going to score a lot more goals in the Premier League before the end of the season.”