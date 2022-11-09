2023: APC a sinking boat, can’t be rescued – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as a sinking boat that cannot be rescued.

The Jigawa State PDP Secretary, Isa Bello Gwadayi stated this while responding to the report of the defection of some PDP members to the APC in Buji Local Government.

He said Buji Local Government Area is a stronghold of the PDP and there was no way such people could defect to the APC.

He explained that Nigerians are tired of the APC and are ready to vote it out in the coming 2023 general election.

According to him, “The ruling APC is a government of deceit, that has remained in self-denial for over seven years. The APC that has become synonymous with ‘All Promises Cancelled’ has failed woefully and has failed to fulfill any of its campaign promises of fighting corruption, tackling insecurity, and fixing the economy.

“Ranging from the academic paralysis of our universities in the last eight months, petrol scarcity and fluctuating prices of petroleum products, epileptic power supply, worsening economic challenges, the jittery APC is going into the 2023 General Election with a myriad of unsolved problems caused by them and cannot be solved by them before the expiration of there tenure.

“Having not performed to the high expectations of Nigerians, it has forced the party to venture into lying and deceit to win the heart of Nigerians, but unfortunately it is too late in the day.

“The fear of the PDP clinching victory from the office of the president down to the State Assembly seats is now a nightmare for the APC that has now become a sinking boat that cannot be rescued.”

He noted that the PDP will wrestle power from the APC to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.