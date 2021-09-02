Haaland’s Future Lies Outside Bundesliga – Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Bayern Munich will most likely not sign Erling Haaland in 2022, the club’s former CEO, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said. He recently revealed that it will surely be hard to keep the Borussia Dortmund striker in Germany.

According to him, the fact is that the young striker has definitely become an absolute figurehead in the league, but it feels like he wants to try a new country.

Karl added that he’ll assume that Haaland‘s future lies abroad for now unless something changes overnight.

His words, “He has become an absolute figurehead in the league.”

“But I’m afraid he won’t be staying in the Bundesliga. The numbers that are circulating show that it’s difficult to keep him in Germany. I assume that his future lies abroad.”