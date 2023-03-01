Hakimi Has Firmly Denied The Rape Accusations Against Him – PSG

Achraf Hakimi’s lawyer has come out to claim that the recent rape allegation against the Paris Saint-Germain star is false. Recall that On Monday, February, 27, a 24-year-old woman accused the Moroccan international of raping her at his home in a Paris suburb on February 25.

Reacting to the allegation, Hakimi’s lawyer, Fanny Colin revealed that his client is calm and making himself available to the authorities because the allegation is not true.

His words, “The accusations are false. He is calm and is making himself available to the authorities.”

The club added, “The club supports the player, who has firmly denied the accusations and trusts the justice system. Paris St-Germain is an institution that promotes respect on and off the pitch.”

