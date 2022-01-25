Hanifa’s Death: Don’t Extort School Proprietors, PDP Cautions Ganduje

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kano State has called on Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje not to use Hanifa’s murder as an avenue to extort school proprietors in the state.

The state PDP Chairman, Shehu Wada Sagagi, in a statement, said despite the need to reform the private education sector, the state government must follow due process under the law establishing the Kano Private School Board which regulates the activities of all non-public schools in the state.

InfoStride News recalls that the state government had revoked the licence of all private schools in the state, following the killing of Hanifa Abubakar by the proprietor of her school, Abdulmalik Tanko.

The PDP said, “We learnt that Governor Ganduje has withdrawn the operating license of all private schools in the state. With all sense of humility and patriotism, we will like to caution the state government not to use this opportunity to extort money from the proprietors of private schools in the state.”

The statement said there has been a standard operating procedure provided by the law establishing the private school board, developed by the previous government of Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, warning that it should be strictly followed to avoid any breach.

The party hailed the efforts made by security agencies in the state in investigating, arresting and arraigning the suspected kidnappers and killer of the schoolgirl.

It acknowledged the successful operation leading to the arrest of the suspected culprit, Abdulmalik Tanko and his cohorts through intelligence gathering and tactical security operations.

It said, ”As members of the opposition in Kano, the party wishes to join other well-meaning Nigerians to also commend the prompt prosecution and arraignment of the suspects before a senior magistrate court in the state to pursue justice for late Hanifa without any delay.

The party extended its heartfelt condolence to the family of late Hanifa and the good people of Kano on the unfortunate incident that has put people in deep sorrow and sympathy.