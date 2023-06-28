Have faith in God, Nigeria will experience three things – Tinubu tells Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday appealed to Nigerians to have faith in God that the nation will experience peace, stability and prosperity.

Tinubu said this while speaking to reporters after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at Dodan Barracks prayer ground in Lagos.

The Nigerian leader said Allah wouldn’t burden Nigeria with what it cannot bear.

He also called for unity and cooperation among Nigerians, urging them to eschew religious and ethnic rivalries.

”Allah will not give you a burden that you cannot carry. He’s there for us. We must have faith in the country. Have faith in ourselves, believing that as citizens of this country, we must join hands to build the nation,” Tinubu said.

”No religious identity, no tribal identity, let us live with one another in joy and prosperity.

“Nigeria will see peace and stability and God will grant peace to those of us at the war front.”

This is coming less than a day after Tinubu arrived from his recent trip to France and London.

Tinubu is expected to return to Abuja, the nation’s capital, this week.