He insulted us – Wike says Rivers people won’t vote Atiku

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said the electorate in the state will not vote the presidential candidate of his own party, the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, Atiku has tagged Rivers State as unsafe and does not deserve a single vote from the oil-rich state.

Wike spoke at Ogbakiri junction in Emohua Local Government Area, where he kicked off the reconstruction and dualisation of Emohua Road to Abalama/Tema Junction.

“You are addressing Rivers people in Abuja, is that not an insult?” He said.

“You cannot come to Rivers State and talk to us. You say Rivers State is not safe, but you want their vote.

“No right thinking Rivers will take that insult.”