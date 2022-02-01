Hearing My Late Son Mentioned During Nick Cannon’s 8th Baby Announcement Is Painful – Alyssa Scott

Alyssa Scott, whose 5-month-old son with Nick Cannon died less than two months ago, has come out to speak after Nick announced his current girlfriend, Bre Tiesi, is pregnant with his 8th child. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, it is painful having her late son mentioned during conversations about Nick’s 8th baby, but she is at peace and will not judge anyone.

Scott added that she is grateful to everyone who has messaged or thought of her over the course of these last few months.

Her words, “I want to thank every single person who has messaged or thought of me over the course of these last few months.”

“I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that space with compassion knowing I would need that most.”

“It is painful having my son be part of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn’t something I chose for him or myself. It’s important for me to let you all know…I am centered, I am at peace.”

“I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes, I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother, and daughter continue to carry me.”